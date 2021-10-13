Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.90 Per Share

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) announced a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wilmington stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 208.21. Wilmington has a 1 year low of GBX 122.80 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £204.92 million and a P/E ratio of -44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Wilmington alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.