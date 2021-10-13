Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of WBR opened at C$6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.75. Waterloo Brewing has a 52 week low of C$4.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waterloo Brewing will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

