Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Announces GBX 7 Dividend

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MNL stock opened at GBX 549.72 ($7.18) on Wednesday. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 525.64 ($6.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 688 ($8.99). The stock has a market cap of £222.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 570.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 581.68.

In other Manchester & London Investment Trust news, insider David Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,300 ($14,763.52). Also, insider Daniel Wright acquired 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £20,704.44 ($27,050.48).

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

