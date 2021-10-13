Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Earnings of $12.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $12.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.91 to $14.55. Cable One posted earnings per share of $10.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $53.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.43 to $57.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $59.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.85 to $64.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,176.86.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock opened at $1,729.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,960.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,874.65. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.