18,776 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,120,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR stock opened at $170.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.14 and its 200-day moving average is $164.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,813 shares of company stock worth $40,779,494. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.