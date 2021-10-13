Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,143 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 240,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 559.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 103,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,749,000 after buying an additional 124,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after buying an additional 48,364 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 446,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after buying an additional 123,714 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. Raymond James set a $79.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.55.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

