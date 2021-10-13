Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 178,788 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 848.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,788 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 358,480 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

