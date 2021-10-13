Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $3.41 Million in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of ShockWave Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,604,000 after purchasing an additional 63,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,004 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $542,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $661,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,495,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,375,159. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWAV opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.09 and a 1-year high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

