FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.98

FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $10.00. FS Development Corp. II shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2,022 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

