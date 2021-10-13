PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.99

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $13.40. PFSweb shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 46,232 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $274.70 million, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 27,509.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

