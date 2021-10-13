Royal Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Royal Vopak NV (OTC:VOPKF)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.08 and last traded at $41.08. Approximately 343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.48.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.