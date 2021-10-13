Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IFJPY stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Informa has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

