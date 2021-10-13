Aeternity One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.84 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $34.64 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 390,756,189 coins and its circulating supply is 344,935,246 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

