West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Short Interest Update

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the September 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 322,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.