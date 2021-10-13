Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of Nilfisk Holding A/S stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75.
About Nilfisk Holding A/S
