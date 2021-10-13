Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Nilfisk Holding A/S stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75.

Get Nilfisk Holding A/S alerts:

About Nilfisk Holding A/S

Nilfisk Holding A/S manufactures and sells cleaning solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: EMEA, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and Other. It offers commercial and industrial vacuum cleaners; floor cleaning products, including single-disc, burnishers, carpet extractors, scrubber dryers, steam cleaners, sweepers, and combination machines; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and industry, vehicle, floor care, surface, and textile detergents, as well as care and maintenance products, and disinfectants.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.