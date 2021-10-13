PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Down 66.9% in September

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 342,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 579,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

