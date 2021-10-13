$0.35 EPS Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.27. GoDaddy posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GoDaddy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 79,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,596,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GDDY opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

