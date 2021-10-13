AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get AstroNova alerts:

ALOT stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $115.77 million, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.