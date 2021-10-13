Axa S.A. Buys 39,272 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 55.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

