Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,264 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in The Western Union by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 25,210 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 60,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after purchasing an additional 198,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE WU opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.