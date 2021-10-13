Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,178 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.44% of Bank of Montreal worth $294,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.55.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.47.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

