CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 18,591 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,552 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $21,277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9,103.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,579,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 1,417.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASX shares. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of ASX opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.3017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

