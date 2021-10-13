LPL Financial LLC Has $68.01 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,262 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $68,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

