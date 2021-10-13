LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $65,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,202.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $124,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

