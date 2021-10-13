Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ForgeRock Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ForgeRock in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

FORG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

