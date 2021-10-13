Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Hold

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on W. Wedbush cut their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.26.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $234.27 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.11 and its 200 day moving average is $295.05.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $2,943,164. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

