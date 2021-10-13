Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.07.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $6,167,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 154.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $2,054,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 74.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.