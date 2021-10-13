Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.29 ($108.57).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI opened at €82.31 ($96.84) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 12-month high of €82.66 ($97.25). The stock has a market cap of $88.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of €73.18 and a 200-day moving average of €74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.