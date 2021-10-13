CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.65. 8,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 67,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $95.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

