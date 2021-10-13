CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.26.

NYSE HUM opened at $420.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.77. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

