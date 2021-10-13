CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $411,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,766 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

