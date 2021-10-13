CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $595.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $629.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.33. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

