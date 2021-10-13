Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on USB. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $215,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 26,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

