FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $13.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $737.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $16.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.91 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.32.

NFLX opened at $624.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $573.80 and its 200-day moving average is $536.24. Netflix has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $646.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $276.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

