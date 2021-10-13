First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $65.74. Approximately 47,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 70,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

