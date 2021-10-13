WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.14 and last traded at $53.14. 20,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 44,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 587.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

