WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.14 and last traded at $53.14. 20,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 44,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 587.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.