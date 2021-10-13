iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Shares Up 1.3%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.12. 25,687,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 23,911,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $11,922,000.

