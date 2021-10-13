SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading 0.7% Higher

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) shares traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49. 88,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 890,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.59.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,785.31% and a negative return on equity of 81.03%. Analysts predict that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SenesTech news, Director Jacob Steven Leach acquired 50,000 shares of SenesTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SenesTech by 126.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SenesTech during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

