Prosper Market Capitalization Tops $11.40 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00004653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00074027 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001798 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003067 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00013610 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PROSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.