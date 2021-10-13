SwiftCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $103,075.76 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $103,075.76 and approximately $4.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001413 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 188,962,923 coins and its circulating supply is 188,242,492 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

