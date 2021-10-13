ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 583.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

