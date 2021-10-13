Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 249.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -205.57 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $211.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.77.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

