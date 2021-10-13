First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the September 15th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

