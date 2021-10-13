Short Interest in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Expands By 263.5%

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,000 shares, an increase of 263.5% from the September 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $12,102,467.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EYEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

EYEG opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.