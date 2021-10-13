Scrypta Price Down 76.8% Over Last 7 Days (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 79.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 76.8% against the dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $50,337.18 and approximately $213.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00034008 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,177,548 coins and its circulating supply is 18,377,548 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

