Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.93. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after buying an additional 1,093,106 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 312,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after buying an additional 201,998 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

