Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,368,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

