Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.44 Billion Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $1,439,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $70,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $255.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.11 and a 200-day moving average of $213.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.39 and a twelve month high of $260.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

