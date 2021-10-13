Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

