Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $333.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

